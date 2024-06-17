Mayor Cherelle Parker appoints Jeffrey Thompson as new Philadelphia Fire Commissioner

article

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has announced the appointment of a new fire commissioner of the Philadelphia Fire Department during a ceremony Monday.

Mayor Parker has selected Jeffrey W. Thompson as the city’s next fire commissioner.

The public safety decision comes after the retirement of Acting Commissioner Craig Murphy.

Murphy has served in the role since January 2024, when former Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel resigned to transition into the Managing Director position under the Parker Administration.

"I'm thrilled to announce that one of Philly's own will be joining the Parker Administration as the next Fire Commissioner," said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. "I believe we have found and appointed exactly who we need to lead our Fire Department – Jeffrey Thompson. Under his leadership, our medics and firefighters will continue to provide dedicated service to those who live, work and play in Philadelphia."

According to the mayor’s administration, the 59-year-old new fire commissioner is a native Philadelphian raised in Germantown.

Thompson joined the Philadelphia Fire Department in 1989 as a member of Cadet Class 162.

He has worked at stations all across the city during his 35-year career with the Fire Department, including more than two decades with the "North Philly Cowboys" – serving as a Firefighter, Lieutenant, Captain and Battalion Chief with Engine 50, Ladder 12 and Battalion 8.

Thompson has also held positions as Executive Chief (under Fire Commissioner Lloyd Ayers), adjunct instructor at the Fire Academy, Special Investigations Officer, Deputy Fire Commissioner, and First Deputy Fire Commissioner.

Thompson was humbled by the mayor’s confidence in his ability to lead the PFD.

"I am honored to join the Parker Administration and lead our brave medics and firefighters with unwavering dedication and a commitment to safety for all," said Jeffrey Thompson. "Together, we will continue to protect our city, support our communities, and uphold the proud tradition of service that defines Philadelphia’s bravest."

Thompson assumes his role as Philadelphia Fire Commissioner effective immediately.