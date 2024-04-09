Mayor Cherelle Parker announces summer programs for Philadelphia youth, families

Summer will be here before we know it, so Philadelphia is already preparing to make it a season full of fun for the entire city.

Mayor Cherelle Parker announced programs and activities planned for Philadelphia's youth and their families this summer during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The initiative is called "#ItsASummerThing" and promises to deliver "an exciting line-up of fun, enriching, and adult-supervised, free or low-cost activities and programs for children, teens, and families all season long."

The mayor outlined the programs alongside several city leaders, including Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, Free Library of Philadelphia, School District of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police, Office of Children and Families, and others.