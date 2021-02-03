Mayor Kenney tours COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Pennsylvania Convention Center

Mayor Kenney will be toured the Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Wednesday as the city continues to deal with the fallout from the Philly Fighting COVID partnership.

As a part of the tour, Mayor Kenney and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley will discuss the operations and hold a press conference.

The city is making efforts to ensure thousands of patients who received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine from the recently defunct Philly Fighting COVID mass vaccination clinic will get their crucial second dose on time.

After the debacle, Mayor Kenney wrote in part: "I was relieved to learn that PFC was only allotted approximately six (6) percent of our total vaccine allocation. Still, this six percent represents thousands of Philadelphians eager to get their second dose."

He also added that he wanted the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to hold special clinics ensuring that those who got their first vaccinations from Philly Fighting COVID were able to get their second doses.

In the aftermath, Kenney ordered all of the doses reserved for Philly Fighting COVID to be reallocated to other health care organizations, including the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.

