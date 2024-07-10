Mayor Parker to address Philadelphia's return-to-office mandate as deadline looms
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia's remote workers must return to the office by next week under an order by Mayor Cherelle Parker, who is set to discuss the policy during a press conference Wednesday.
Senior city staff were ordered back to an in-person schedule back in February, and now the remaining city workers are being forced into the office starting Monday.
The mayor says she believes having city workers in-person helps fulfill a campaign promise to make her administration more accessible.
However, her new policy has been met with opposition, including a lawsuit from a union representing thousands of city employees.
District Council 47 of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees have asked a judge to block the return-to-office mandate, claiming it violates its contract and will harm city workers.
Meanwhile, restaurants and bars are offering deals for workers coming back to the city:
- P.J. Clarke's: Complimentary appetizer with any burger/entrée purchase
- Village Whiskey: Free fries with any burger purchase
- Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse: Buy one, get one wings on Monday, and 25 percent off all week
- Dim Sum House: 10 percent off through the end of July