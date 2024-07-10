Mayor Parker to address Philadelphia's return-to-office mandate as deadline looms

Philadelphia's remote workers must return to the office by next week under an order by Mayor Cherelle Parker, who is set to discuss the policy during a press conference Wednesday.

Senior city staff were ordered back to an in-person schedule back in February, and now the remaining city workers are being forced into the office starting Monday.

The mayor says she believes having city workers in-person helps fulfill a campaign promise to make her administration more accessible.

However, her new policy has been met with opposition, including a lawsuit from a union representing thousands of city employees.

District Council 47 of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees have asked a judge to block the return-to-office mandate, claiming it violates its contract and will harm city workers.

Meanwhile, restaurants and bars are offering deals for workers coming back to the city: