Mayor Parker administration sued over return-to-office mandate for Philadelphia workers

The union representing thousands of Philadelphia city employees is asking a judge to block a return-to-office policy issued by Mayor Cherelle Parker.

In May, Parker announced that all remaining remote workers were required to return to an in-person schedule by July 15.

Senior staff members were previously ordered back to the office in February.

District Council 47 of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees claims the mandate violates its contract and will harm city workers, according to the lawsuit.

However, Parker claims the move will create a more visible and accessible government in Philadelphia.

"Employee presence at the workplace allows for more personal and productive interactions, facilitates communication, promotes social connection, along with collaboration, innovation and inclusion," Parker told reporters in May.