Mayor Parker directs senior city officials to return to their offices for work full-time

article

All employees of the City of Philadelphia are expected to be back working in their offices in the near future, according to a letter from Mayor Cherelle Parker.

An estimated 80 percent of employees did return to work in City Hall or their various government offices following the easing of work requirements, due to the onset of COVID-19, in the spring of 2020.

However, another estimated 20 percent of city employees were continuing to work from home.

Late Friday, Mayor Parker released a letter, stating her "Cabinet members, direct reports to the Office of the Mayor, Commissioners, Directors and Deputy Directors" are expected back in their city offices Monday, March 4.

The additional employees of the City of Philadelphia are expected to return to their offices at a later date, to be determined, as the city begins the implementation of a return-to-work plan for all employees still working from home.