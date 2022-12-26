Mays Landing woman arrested, charged for fatally shooting husband on Christmas, officials say

article

A Mays Landing woman is facing charges connected to her husband's death, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities say officers with the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Road for an injured man.

According to officials, officers arrived on scene and found 57-year-old David B. Wiggleworth suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead.

The prosecutor's office says the man's wife, 51-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth, was arrested and charged in connection with his death.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department.

Anyone with information can submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234.