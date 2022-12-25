Troopers: 2 killed after tractor-trailer overturns, shuts down traffic on New Jersey Turnpike

A tractor-trailer collided with a car on the New Jersey Turnpike, ending in a deadly Christmas Day crash in Burlington County.

Troopers say the tractor-trailer was attempting to pass a Mazda when it crashed and overturned near mile 42 in Westampton Township around 5 a.m.

Both passengers of the Mazda, identified as 28-year-old Pedro Morales Roias and 21-year-old Rolando Perez Aragon, died from injuries sustained during the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 34-year-old Lazaro Gonzalez, sustained minor injuries; while the driver of the Mazda, identified as Higinio Martinez Sanchez, suffered serious injuries.

Northbound lanes near the crash were shut down for more than two hours. The deadly crash is under investigation.