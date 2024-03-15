McDonald's outages reported at stores worldwide – here's what to know

article

McDonald's locations around the world were hit with system outages on Friday morning, leaving some locations closed while others were back up and running after the failures.

McDonald's in Japan posted on X, formerly Twitter, that "operations are temporarily out at many of our stores nationwide," calling it "a system failure" and apologizing for the inconvenience.

There was also a spike in reported problems with the McDonald's app, according to DownDetector.

Chicago-based McDonald's Corp. said the problems were not related to a cybersecurity attack, without giving more details on what caused them.

"We are aware of a technology outage, which impacted our restaurants; the issue is now being resolved," the burger giant said in a statement. "We thank customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Here’s what to know:

McDonald's outage

People stand in front of a temporary closed McDonalds in Shimbashi district of Tokyo on March 15, 2024. (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

Media outlets reported that customers from Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and the U.K. have complained of issues with ordering, including a customer in Australia who posted a photo to X saying a kiosk was unavailable.

"All McDonald’s restaurants are connected to a global network and that is what’s messed up," Patrik Hjelte, owner of several McDonald’s restaurants in central Sweden, near the Norwegian border, told local newspaper Nya Wermlands Tidning. "Right now we are restarting all systems and we hope to be up and running again as usual soon."

A worker at a restaurant in Bangkok said the system was down for about an hour, making it impossible to take online or credit card payments but allowing it to still accept cash for orders.

At another location in Thailand’s capital, there was plywood over a door with a sign saying, "Technicians are updating the system," even as customers were ordering again and paying digitally.

A worker at a Milan restaurant noted that the system was offline for a couple of hours and a technician walked them through getting it back up and running.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s in Denmark said the "technology failure" was resolved there and its restaurants were open.

There are more than 36,000 McDonald’s restaurants in more than 100 countries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.