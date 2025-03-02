Measles case confirmed in Montgomery County: Everything you need to know

article

The Brief A case of measles has been identified in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Public Health (OPH). Officials have released a list of places that were visited by the unvaccinated child confirmed to have the measles infection. An investigation is underway.



The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Public Health (OPH) is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated Montgomery County child.

A list of locations visited by the infected child has been released and can be found below.

What we know:

OPH is conducting a complete investigation of contact tracing regarding the unvaccinated Montgomery County child they say has a confirmed case of measles.

Anyone with a potential exposure will be contacted by OPH officials and assessed for vaccination status and risk of infection.

According to the child's guardians and officials, the following locations were visited by the child with a confirmed case of measles during their infectious period. If you were at any of these locations during the time periods listed, you may have been exposed.

February 25-26, 2025 China Airlines Airport Shuttle Bus Departing JFK Airport Terminal 4, arriving at North Philadelphia, Pho Ha Saigon, 757 Adams Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19120From February 25 at 9:30 p.m. to February 26 at 3:15 a.m.

February 26, 2025 True North Pediatrics Associates of Plymouth 3031 Walton Rd., #C101, Plymouth Meeting, PA 1946211:45. a.m. - 2:15 p.m.

February 26, 2025CHOP King of Prussia Campus Emergency Department550 S. Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA 1940612:52 p.m. - 3:02 p.m.

Dig deeper:

According to Montgomery County's OPH, ‘measles is an extremely contagious virus that lives in the mucus membranes of the nose and throat of infected people. Measles can be transmitted from person to person through coughing and sneezing.’

They say measles is preventable with two doses of the MMR vaccine which can be found at your local healthcare provider or pharmacy.

For those immunized against measles, OPH officials say the risk of getting the disease is minimal.

What you can do:

Individuals who believe they were exposed should:

Check your immunization records to see if you are protected against measles.

Talk to your healthcare provider about the MMR vaccines.

Monitor yourself for symptoms.

If you believe that you or your child have measles and wish to seek care, please call your health care provider, urgent care, or hospital emergency room before leaving home, or contact the Office of Public Health at 610.278.5117 to facilitate a safe visit and reduce exposure for staff and other patients.

Healthcare providers should report suspected cases of measles immediately to OPH at 610.278.5117 or after hours at 610.635.4300.

Symptoms

Measles begins with a fever (100.4°F or higher) that can last days. Then a cough, runny nose and watery eyes may appear.

Two to three days after symptoms appear, tiny white spots (Koplik spots) may appear in the mouth.

Three to five days after the onset of symptoms, a flat red spotted rash may appear on the face starting at the hairline and spreading downwards to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. The flat red spots may also be joined by small, raised bumps.

Symptoms appear about 7-14 days on average after exposure but can be as long as 21 days, OPH officials say.

For questions, call OPH at 610.278.5117. For more information about measles, visit here. To find information about immunizations visit here.

What's next:

Additional details regarding possible exposure during and after air travel will be provided as soon as they are available.