Medical assistant at Pennsylvania prison accused of smuggling in drugs for inmate to sell

A medical assistant at a Pennsylvania prison is facing charges after investigators say she smuggled drugs into the prison for an inmate to sell.

Jessica Esmeralda Morales, an employee at Northampton County Prison, was arrested for allegedly helping inmate Timothy Oliver Barr sell methamphetamine from jail.

Investigators say Barr was also given a cell phone which he used to communicate with people outside the prison about selling drugs while incarcerated.

Authorities later learned that Barr had the drugs and cell phone smuggled into the prison by Morales, who worked as a medical assistant contracted to provide healthcare for inmates.

Investigators say a correctional officer was walking past Barr's cell when he saw his cellmate, Altajier Kyell Robinson, holding the phone.

A search of the jail cell uncovered an iPhone 10 and approximately 68 grams of methamphetamine.

Morales was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony drug crimes. Barr and Robinson were also hit with drug charges.