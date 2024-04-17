Schuylkill River mystery deaths: Mom of victim to meet with detectives ‘I just need answers’

Many gathered Wednesday for a vigil honoring an 18-year-old whose body was found in the Schuylkill River after a mysterious night.

More than 100 people were surrounded by blue and white balloons and candles at the spot where Quadir Diaz’ body was pulled from the Schuylkill River Tuesday morning.

Quadir’s mom, Taniesha Diaz, was touched by the outpouring of love and support.

"I love it. I couldn't believe he was supported this much." she said. "Quaddy just loved everyone all the time. That was him. He just had a big heart."

Quadir and his childhood friend, Ausar Williams, had not been seen since the night of March 7th when a third friend that they were with said they were being chased and their car crashed.

Ausar’s body was found in the Schuylkill river on April 1st.

40 days after that fateful night, Quadir's body was recovered from the same river near Ridge and Lincoln Avenues.

"I just need answers. I need the city to give me answers. It's not over," said Diaz.

After more than an hour of hugs and tears and remembering Quadir and what could have been, those who came out to the vigil released balloons into the night sky as raindrops began to fall.

Police have not released any details on the third friend who was with them.

Diaz says she's meeting with detectives Thursday for an update on the case along with any new details on the investigation.

She will then begin the grim task of planning her son's funeral.