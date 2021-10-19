Medical examiner ID's man who died at Phish concert in San Francisco

The San Francisco Medical Examiner on Tuesday identified the man who police say appears to have jumped to his death at a Phish concert over the weekend as Ryan Prosser, 47, of Athens, NY.

Prosser was found by authorities inside the Chase Center on Sunday just before 9 p.m. after Phish fans said a man was suffering from injuries after a fall.

While police at first described the death as a fall, on Tuesday, the department released a new statement indicating that it appears as though Prosser "leapt from an elevated area of the arena causing him to fall a significant distance, which caused his injuries."

Officer Robert Rueca told KTVU that investigators reviewed evidence that includes eyewitness statements and videos of the incident to come to their conclusion.

Robert Moen of Austin, Texas, was at the concert and told KTVU that he saw some of what happened.

"We were a couple rows behind the first guy that jumped intentionally and we saw him right when he put his feet on the barrier, stood up and just leapt," said Moen. "He went out of view and I realized later, that was a huge drop, maybe four stories or so."

A woman from Walnut Creek who was also at the concert said she didn't see the moment that Prosser died.

But minutes before that, she said he saw him dancing in Row 1, Section 221 with his "leg up on the balcony" and she thought to herself: "That looks really dangerous."

In an interview Tuesday from Red Hook, NY, Frank Bauer said jumping intentionally off a ledge is not something that he believes his longtime friend would have done.

Bauer said that he and Prosser were "very, very close."

When they were young, they worked at a pizza shop together. They had also co-managed a team on the Red Hook Men's Softball Over 40 League together.

During the day, Prosser was a railroad engineer and lived with his dog, Milly.

Bauer said he was a little surprised that Prosser would fly cross country to see Phish.

"He was more of a Deadhead," Bauer said. "He was like a brother to me."

Prosser's fall wasn't the only one at the Chase Center that night.

About an hour after Prosser died, another Phish fan also fell inside the San Francisco concert hall.

That person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In a statement, Chase Center expressed their "heartfelt condolences" and said they were working with local authorities to determine exactly what happened.

They later added that their facility is a, "state-of-the-art arena that was built and is operated in accordance with all applicable safety requirements governing facilities of its kind."

KTVU's Christien Kafton and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by San Francisco police regarding how Ryan Prosser died and a statement from a new witness.