Medics bring man back to life after double shooting in Rhawnhurst, police say

article

What began as a deadly shooting early Saturday morning has taken a turn thanks to the action of medics.

Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to shooting on the 1900 block of Lansing Street just before 2 a.m.

One man was initially pronounced dead after being shot in the head. However, medics were reportedly able to resuscitate him and transport him to a local hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

The other victim was shot in the neck, police say. Both victims are now said to be in critical condition.

Witnesses reportedly say the suspect fled the scene in a black Honda sedan.