Police: 4 injured in separate shootings during violent morning in Philadelphia

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating several shootings that left four people injured, three critically, early Friday morning.

Police say the first shooting took place just after 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street.

According to authorities, an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition.

A 25-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body in the same shooting, officials say. He was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in critical condition.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Minutes later, a 39-year-old man was found in a Land Rover with gunshot wounds to his chest and back on the 3400 block of Ridge Avenue, police say.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

Hours later, around 5:16 a.m., a 47-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body on Millick Street.

The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition, according to police.

All of the investigations into the shootings are active and ongoing, authorities say.