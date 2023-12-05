Meet future service dog Cyprus, training with Temple University grad student around campus

A cute golden retriever lab mix is well on his way to becoming a highly-trained service dog thanks to one Temple University grad student.

Cyprus is quite the four-legged rock star around Temple University's campus these days, but he's more than just a cute pup. He's a future service dog for Canine Companions and his volunteer puppy raiser is Temple grad student, Maisie Dorwart.

"I picked him up at Philly airport at 8 weeks," siad Dorwart. "We've been kicking it ever since. He's 15 weeks now."

Maisie is working on her Masters Degree in Speech Pathology and wanted to combine her compassion for people with disabilities and her love of dogs.

"He comes to my classes. I'm taking five courses this semester and next semester."

Maisie Dorwart trains Cyprus near Temple University's Bell Tower.

Cyprus also goes to campus events and likes to stroll through the library with Maisie.

The 22-year old's job is to socialize Cyprus, and train him, teaching him good manners and basic commands.

He also goes to puppy classes regularly through Canine Companions which provides free service dogs to people with disabilities.

Coincidentally, Maisie and Cyprus ran into a Temple senior who also has a dog from the same non-profit.

Meghan Chiodo heads through campus with service dog Polly.

Meghan Chiodo is thriving at college with some help from her BFF, Polly.

"She's a skilled companion," said Chiodo. "She's a little bit of both emotional support and physical support. These last 6 years I actually could not imagine not having her because I've had her for so long and it's made such a difference."

Once Cyprus has all the basics down, he'll head to advanced training for six months and learn tasks like turning on and off lights, retrieving items, even pulling a manual wheelchair before he is then matched with a child, an adult or a veteran.

As for Maisie, she knows it will be very hard to say goodbye when her year and a half is up, but she will attend his graduation and hand over the leash to his new assigned partner.

"I'm so excited to see who he's placed with and how he will change their life some day," said Dowart.