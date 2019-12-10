Meeting held over proposed middle school in Clifton Heights

A meeting was held Tuesday night to discuss a proposed middle school in Clifton Heights.

People have spoken out against the plan because they didn’t want to lose baseball fields and green space that has hosted several community events through the years like Christmas tree sales and fireworks in the summer.

Residents say erecting a middle school would lead to a traffic nightmare.

Upper Darby Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry says right now children are learning in modular classrooms and even school basements without windows in class sizes that exceed 30 students. He says the district is not backing down on the proposal but it wants to work with the borough and its residents to make this a win-win for everyone.

"In no way shape or form are we trying to do anything than ease overcrowding in our school district, provide better education opportunities for kids in the community and balance needs of residents," Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry said.