Mega Millions ticket price going up: Find out how much more to get that jackpot

The Brief Add the Mega Millions ticket to the growing list of items going up in price. It will cost you extra to win that huge payout beginning Saturday. Plenty of people took advantage of the last day ticket prices were at $2.00.



The price of a Mega Millions ticket is going up from $2.00 to $5.00 making the gamble of lottery a little pricier to reach that jackpot.

What they're saying:

Friday was the last day to purchase Mega Millions tickets at $2.00. Saturday, a ticket will cost you $5.00.

The hike caught Cherry Hill resident Keira Williams off guard. She said, "I was not aware they're going up, and I cannot believe this. Five dollars, that's crazy."

Amy Hernandez had a more blunt reaction, "That's horrible, Horrible, I can't believe it. To me it's not true."

It is actually true. The price of a Mega Millions lottery ticket is jumping from $2.00 to $5.00. Lottery officials say the change will increase players’ chances of hitting it big and predict jackpots will grow faster.

Williams said, "That’s exciting, but that’s a big gamble for me. $5.00 is a lot."

The other side:

Joe Calogero said, "I’ll believe it when I see it."

He is picking up a couple of lottery tickets at a 7-Eleven in Cherry Hill and says he isn’t surprised, "Everything else is going up, so why shouldn't that go up?"

FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney asked, "Will you pay $5.00?"

He replied, "If it's high enough. I may buy one or two where before I may buy a few extra at $2.00."

Kathryn Suarez feels the same way, "I like the $2.00. It makes me want to buy a couple of tickets. $5.00, I'm probably only going to buy one."

By the numbers:

The Lottery says previously players had to pay an extra dollar for the Megaplier. Now that will be included in the cost of what used to be the $2.00 ticket. That means if you won $2.00 in a non-jackpot prize before, you will now take home $10, $15, $20, $25 or $50.00.

Big picture view:

While some feel $5.00 is too much, other lottery players, trying their luck, are all for the changes.

Keith Milligan said, "I’ll let you know when I hit it. Hopefully. I’m going for it."

"Are you going to pay $5.00?" Timmeney asked.

"Yes," Milligan answered.

Lou Schex said, "You gotta be in it to win it, whether you play $2.00 or $5.00."

One other revision – once someone wins the jackpot, it will reset to $50 million instead of $20 million.