Mega Millions ticket price going up: Find out how much more to get that jackpot
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - The price of a Mega Millions ticket is going up from $2.00 to $5.00 making the gamble of lottery a little pricier to reach that jackpot.
What they're saying:
Friday was the last day to purchase Mega Millions tickets at $2.00. Saturday, a ticket will cost you $5.00.
The hike caught Cherry Hill resident Keira Williams off guard. She said, "I was not aware they're going up, and I cannot believe this. Five dollars, that's crazy."
Amy Hernandez had a more blunt reaction, "That's horrible, Horrible, I can't believe it. To me it's not true."
It is actually true. The price of a Mega Millions lottery ticket is jumping from $2.00 to $5.00. Lottery officials say the change will increase players’ chances of hitting it big and predict jackpots will grow faster.
Williams said, "That’s exciting, but that’s a big gamble for me. $5.00 is a lot."
The other side:
Joe Calogero said, "I’ll believe it when I see it."
He is picking up a couple of lottery tickets at a 7-Eleven in Cherry Hill and says he isn’t surprised, "Everything else is going up, so why shouldn't that go up?"
FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney asked, "Will you pay $5.00?"
He replied, "If it's high enough. I may buy one or two where before I may buy a few extra at $2.00."
Kathryn Suarez feels the same way, "I like the $2.00. It makes me want to buy a couple of tickets. $5.00, I'm probably only going to buy one."
By the numbers:
The Lottery says previously players had to pay an extra dollar for the Megaplier. Now that will be included in the cost of what used to be the $2.00 ticket. That means if you won $2.00 in a non-jackpot prize before, you will now take home $10, $15, $20, $25 or $50.00.
Big picture view:
While some feel $5.00 is too much, other lottery players, trying their luck, are all for the changes.
Keith Milligan said, "I’ll let you know when I hit it. Hopefully. I’m going for it."
"Are you going to pay $5.00?" Timmeney asked.
"Yes," Milligan answered.
Lou Schex said, "You gotta be in it to win it, whether you play $2.00 or $5.00."
One other revision – once someone wins the jackpot, it will reset to $50 million instead of $20 million.