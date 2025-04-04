Expand / Collapse search

Mega Millions ticket price going up: Find out how much more to get that jackpot

By
Published  April 4, 2025 11:21pm EDT
Lottery
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Mega Millions tickets are on the rise

Add that Mega Millions ticket to the growing list of things going up in price.

The Brief

    • Add the Mega Millions ticket to the growing list of items going up in price.
    • It will cost you extra to win that huge payout beginning Saturday.
    • Plenty of people took advantage of the last day ticket prices were at $2.00.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. - The price of a Mega Millions ticket is going up from $2.00 to $5.00 making the gamble of lottery a little pricier to reach that jackpot.

What they're saying:

Friday was the last day to purchase Mega Millions tickets at $2.00. Saturday, a ticket will cost you $5.00.

The hike caught Cherry Hill resident Keira Williams off guard. She said, "I was not aware they're going up, and I cannot believe this. Five dollars, that's crazy."

Amy Hernandez had a more blunt reaction, "That's horrible, Horrible, I can't believe it. To me it's not true."

It is actually true. The price of a Mega Millions lottery ticket is jumping from $2.00 to $5.00. Lottery officials say the change will increase players’ chances of hitting it big and predict jackpots will grow faster.

Williams said, "That’s exciting, but that’s a big gamble for me. $5.00 is a lot."

The other side:

Joe Calogero said, "I’ll believe it when I see it."

He is picking up a couple of lottery tickets at a 7-Eleven in Cherry Hill and says he isn’t surprised, "Everything else is going up, so why shouldn't that go up?"

FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney asked, "Will you pay $5.00?"

He replied, "If it's high enough. I may buy one or two where before I may buy a few extra at $2.00."

Kathryn Suarez feels the same way, "I like the $2.00. It makes me want to buy a couple of tickets. $5.00, I'm probably only going to buy one."

By the numbers:

The Lottery says previously players had to pay an extra dollar for the Megaplier. Now that will be included in the cost of what used to be the $2.00 ticket. That means if you won $2.00 in a non-jackpot prize before, you will now take home $10, $15, $20, $25 or $50.00.

Big picture view:

While some feel $5.00 is too much, other lottery players, trying their luck, are all for the changes.

Keith Milligan said, "I’ll let you know when I hit it. Hopefully. I’m going for it."

"Are you going to pay $5.00?" Timmeney asked.

"Yes," Milligan answered.

Lou Schex said, "You gotta be in it to win it, whether you play $2.00 or $5.00."

One other revision – once someone wins the jackpot, it will reset to $50 million instead of $20 million.

LotteryCamden CountyNew JerseyConsumer