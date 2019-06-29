Megan Rapinoe accepts AOC's Capitol Hill invitation

article

Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe won't go to the White House if the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team wins the World Cup, but it appears she's still headed to Washington.

Team USA's co-captain accepted an invitation from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to visit the U.S. Capitol after the World Cup:

Ocasio-Cortez extended the invitation after a war of words this week between Rapinoe and President Donald Trump. Rapinoe drew the ire of the bully pulpit after telling a magazine that she wouldn't visit the White House if Team USA emerged victorious from the World Cup:

Rapinoe is no stranger to controversy. She was the first white pro athlete to take a knee during the National Anthem, following former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's lead. Rapinoe, who is gay, said in 2016 that "I know what it means to look at the flag and not have it protect all of your liberties." As recently as last month she called Trump “sexist,” “misogynistic,” “small-minded,” “racist” and “not a good person.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) hopped on the congressional invite, saying she'd bring red velvet cake:

Rapinoe powered Team USA's World Cup quarterfinal win Friday against France with two goals. She's the first player in U.S. soccer history to score four straight World Cup goals.

The Stars and Stripes are set to play England in the World Cup semi-final at 3 p.m. Tuesday on Fox.