Men charged in connection to murder of Curtis Jenkins III denied bail

A judge ordered no bail for the two men authorities say are connected to the kidnapping and murder of a Camden man. Dozens of people packed into the courtroom on Thursday.

The judge said both 32-year-old Brandon Beverly and 22-year-old Jalen Carr were flight risks with a history of not showing up for court appearances.

Beverly is charged with the murder of Curtis Jenkins III. Police believe Beverly is the alleged mastermind in Jenkins' death. Prosecutors say Beverly kidnapped Jenkins in June while he was on a food delivery. According to authorities, Beverly contacted his family to get a ransom but eventually killed him

Prosecutors say Carr is charged with taking part in a robbery where he got the cell phone used to make the ransom call.

Jenkins is the grandson of the Camden city council president. Jenkins will be laid to rest on Saturday.

