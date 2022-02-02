Pair wanted in series of Wawa robberies in Upper Darby, police say

article

Police in Upper Darby are looking for a pair of males who have allegedly conducted armed robberies at area Wawa stores.

The first incident happened on Jan. 29 at approximately 4:48 at a Wawa on State Road.

Police say two males entered the store armed with handgun and demanded cash. It is not known if cash was given to them and if so how much they made off with.

A second incident happened on Feb. 1 at approximately 4:44 a.m. when two males entered a Wawa on West Chester Pike.

During this incident, they implied they had weapons and fled with cash of an undisclosed amount.

While police did not provide descriptions of the suspects, they did clarify that one male was wearing a distinctive HIlfiger jacket.

Police are asking for any information on the identities of these males. Anyone with information is asked to please call 610-734-7693.

Also, if you notice these men please contact 911.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter



