Mentor program in Hunting Park provides safe haven for Philadelphia's youth

As gun violence continues to impact Philadelphia’s youth, a Hunting Park man decided he was going to do his part to make his neighborhood better.

'As I Plant This Seed' is the brainchild of Ryan Harris. He started it all without any initial government funding or any other real resources.

He just knew that what he saw on Philadelphia’s streets was not okay – and that he could do something.

"It was a vision in my head of having a safe haven for our community where the kids just come and be themselves and have the space to really do what they want," Harris explained.

MORE SAVE OUR STREETS STORIES:

That space he’s talking about is "The Treehouse."

Young people and mentors are there constantly learning skills, finding support, and most importantly – feeling safe.

"All you have to do is have the will to serve the youth, and that’s it," Harris explained. "If you care a little bit it’s not hard to learn how to mentor or how to really be consistent in youth life – it’s not much."

Watch the video above to hear the stories of teens in neighborhoods across Philadelphia, and how violence has impacted them, their families, and their friends.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter