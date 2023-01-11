Merrill Reese reflects on nearly 50 years as radio voice of Philadelphia Eagles: 'It's important to me'

He’s spent 46 years as the faithful voice of the Philadelphia Eagles on WIP, but Merrill Reese would just tell you he’s living his dream.

He’s an eternal optimist, time conscious, a golf lover, book reader—and quite possibly the hardest worker I’ve ever met.

"People say, ‘Boy, you make a game exciting.’ I hope not," he says. "My goal is to transmit the excitement of a game, because every game is not exciting, my obligation is to keep a broadcast interesting."

As birds fans enjoy the bye week, Reese says he will have a rare Sunday at home with his buddies this weekend, feet up, with some pizza.

Come Monday, however, he will embark on a typical 70-hour work week, which is not unusual during the NFL season.

When he’s not at WBCB in Levittown, where he’s a managing partner, at the NovaCare complex, Lincoln Financial Field, or recording, Reese says he’s studying. That includes everything from taking notes and watching football—to flash cards, thanks to his wife, Cindy.

"Depending on the team, if it’s Dallas, she’ll yell, ‘88’ and I’ll yell, ‘CD Lamb’ or ‘20’ and I’ll go ‘Tony Pollard!’ ‘21?’ ‘Zeke Elliott’ or, if it’s the Giants, ‘23?’ ‘Gary Brightwell!"

He has a wicked photographic memory.

Still, Reese, says even that does not prevent the game day jitters, whether it’s a preseason game or the Super Bowl.

Merrill Reese celebrate Eagles Super Bowl win over New England Patriots.

"My wife Cindy makes me a big stack of pancakes because once I get to the stadium I am far too nervous to even look at food," he says. "I can feel the base drum beating in the pit of stomach, and once our producer, Joe, cues me, I go on with the broadcast and all of those butterflies fly away, and I feel as if I’m floating for the next three and a half hours."

That infamous video of him announcing the 2017 Super Bowl win captures the only moments that he says he felt truly nervous. He was not worried they would lose, but, sitting 110 yards away, he was fearful he would miss the final play.

To no one’s surprise, he didn’t miss a beat. And for the record, he didn’t cry.

"I said, ‘The game is over! The Philadelphia Eagles are Superbowl champions!’ Reese recalled. When asked if he believes hell utter those words come February, Reese said he's "hopeful"

"I think there’s a chance," Reese said. "Confident is not the right word, I am hopeful, I think they’re the best team in the NFC, but the best team doesn’t always win."

Unlike the 2017 team, Reese says the Eagles have been overall lucky with injuries this season. He feels last Sunday’s game is no barometer for how they will play for the playoffs, and he feels Jalen Hurts is physically and mentally ready.

While he would love another Super Bowl run as a fan, he wants it more for the fans.