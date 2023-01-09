Act fast! Eagles playoff tickets will go on sale Tuesday for divisional round

Get ready, playoff season is officially here - and Philadelphia Eagles fans will move mountains to be in the stadium supporting their team for every game.

Tickets for the Divisional Round playoff game will go on sale at 10 a.m. January 8, according to an announcement by the Eagles on Monday.

The Eagles will play January 21 or 22 against one of the NFC-winning Wild Card Weekend teams after clinching the No. 1 seed in Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

A specific date and time will be determined in the coming days.

A four-ticket limit per household has been set for the first-come, first-serve sale, with tickets ranging from $376 to nearly $4,000 each.

Tickets can only be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.