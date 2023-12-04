Merry and bright! Where to see holiday lights around Philadelphia and beyond

article

Finding the most elaborate and awe-inspiring light displays has become a tradition for so many families for the holiday season.

And with so many options from Philadelphia and its Pennsylvania suburbs to cities in New Jersey and Delaware, FOX 29 and "Visit Philadelphia" are helping to break down some local favorites.

Philadelphia

Macy's Christmas Light Show in Center City runs until December 31

Tinsletown Holidy Spectacular in South Philadelphia's FDR Park is a ticketed event that runs until January 1

The Miracle on South 13th Street Holiday Light Display is up for the month of December

Electrical Spectacle Light Show at Franklin Square

LumiNature at the Philadelphia Zoo

Pennsylvania Suburbs

A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens

LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

Holidays at Peddler's Village is taking place until January 14

Bright Lights & Holiday Nights at Hershey Park through January 1

Hershey Sweet Lights is a 2-mile drive through display

New Jersey

Glow Light Show in Williamstown

Take a ride on Cape May MAC's holiday-themed Trolley Rides throughout December

Delaware

Drive through the Gift of Lights at Dover Motor Speedway

For more information on nearby light displays, including times and ticket prices, check out the Visit Philadelphia website.