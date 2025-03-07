Metal Stanley cup used in assault by middle school students in New Castle; students charged

article

The Brief Two 13-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy have been arrested and charged with assault-related offenses following an assault on another student at a New Castle County middle school using a metal Stanley cup. Delaware State Police announced the charges Friday.



Three New Castle County middle school students have been arrested following an assault on another student with a metal Stanley cup, officials with Delaware State Police announced.

The assault happened February 28th in the morning at the school.

What we know:

Delaware State Police were notified of an assault that happened February 28, about 10:30 in the morning, at Calvin R. McCullough Middle School in New Castle County.

Officials said two 13-year-old girls – one from New Castle and one from Wilmington – hit another 13-year-old student with a metal Stanley cup multiple times in the head. Another student, a 12-year-old boy, also assaulted the victim using his hands, authorities said.

School staff intervened and separated the students. They were then turned over to their respective guardians.

The student victim was hospitalized and treated for serious injuries to the head.

Dig deeper:

Detectives got a warrant for the two 13-year-old girls. The two turned themselves in to state police.

The two are charged with felony assault in the 2nd degree, felony possession of a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and other related offenses. They were each arraigned in New Castle Family Court and released to a guardian on a $7,500 unsecured bond.

The 12-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor offense.

What we don't know:

No details were provided concerning a motive for the violent episode, nor were any additional court dates announced.