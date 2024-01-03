Michael Garr Jr.: Suspect fatally stabbed Delaware County teen at random, DA says

Justice for Michael Garr, Jr. after he was stabbed and killed in a random attack last spring. Officials say a man is now charged in his death.

A memorial of faded pictures, a fishing pole and baseball glove stands along Bridge Street and Brunswick Avenue, in Drexel Hill. It’s where 15-year-old Michael Garr was stabbed to death on the evening of April 21st, not far from his home.

An attack as brutal as it was random.

"A juvenile who was doing nothing more than any juvenile should be able to do anywhere in America, walking down the street in his own neighborhood. He was stabbed and killed at random," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer explained.

Related article

Delaware County D.A. Stollsteimer and Upper Darby Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt held a press conference Wednesday to announce Garr’s accused killer – 23-year-old Marson Weh, of Clifton Heights.

Now serving time in Ohio, officials say video and DNA ties Weh to the teenager’s slaying.

"11 days from the murder of Michael Garr, our undercover officers observe Marson Weh exiting a house on the 100 block of Willowbrook Road, wearing the same clothing the night of the murder of Michael Garr," Superintendent Bernhardt said.

Weh is arrested and items from the house are taken for DNA testing while Weh is sent to Ohio to face assault and stolen car charges.

Investigators then link Weh to an earlier stabbing and attempted carjacking at the Bishop Hill Apartments in the Secane section of Upper Darby.

Last month, DNA from both cases help police break them open.

"That’s why we’re here today working with the D.A. to bring charges not only for attempted murder of the assault in Bishop Hill, but also the murder of Michael Garr," Bernhardt continued.

Michael Garr’s stepfather called Marson Weh "pure evil," but added this was a good day for Garr’s family, while declining to appear on camera.

Police say the family just wants to know why.

"They were relieved but bittersweet," Bernhardt stated. "Frustrated with the process. They want to know why. Weh isn’t cooperating. We’ll have to piece this together."