Michael White found not guilty in Rittenhouse Square stabbing death of Sean Schellenger

A jury has found Michael White, 22, not guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of Sean Schellenger.

The verdict was handed down Thursday afternoon in the case of the Rittenhouse Square stabbing that resulted in the death of the real estate developer during a traffic confrontation in Center City in July 2018.

Michael White was only found guilty on the charge of tampering with evidence.

Closing arguments were delivered Wednesday, during which Michael White’s legal team called the fatal stabbing an act of self-defense during closing arguments.

They claimed evidence showed Sean Schellenger drunk and drug-impaired had threatened to “beat the black off” White at the scene of a traffic dispute.

Schellenger then tackled White after White pulled a knife, retreated and told him to back away.

“When people are attacked, they do what they need to do to make sure they are not harmed," defense attorney Keir Bradford-Gray said.

However, prosecutors asserted that White’s actions were a deliberate killing.

They stated that White inserted himself into a minor traffic dispute that night and caused the conflict to escalated by pulling on a knife and threatening Schellenger.

Assistant District Attorney Sherrell Dandy said Schellenger acted in self-defense, trying to disarm the knife-wielding White, who stabbed him in the back as the pair tumbled to the street.

“You cannot bring a knife to a fistfight. He needs to be held accountable," Dandy said.

The district attorney dropped a third-degree murder charge before trial, leaving only voluntary manslaughter and weapons counts, a decision strongly criticized by Schellenger's mother.