Michigan truck drivers charged for violent 2022 robbery of comic book store in Bucks County

A comic book store owner was left brutally beaten by two robbery suspects, who officials say have been arrested more than two years later.

Zackery Maximus Tucker, 22, and Caleb James-Lorenze Simpson, 35, are both charged in connection to the robbery of the Comic Collection Store in Lower Southampton Township in September 2022.

Officials say the Michigan truck drivers pretended to be legitimate customers, asking the 61-year-old store owner to help them get merchandise from a high shelf.

The encounter quickly turned violent when the man was knocked to the ground from a ladder.

Both men then beat the victim, tied him up with zip ties and held a knife to his face as they threatened to kill him, according to officials.

Video showed one suspect punching the store owner with brass knuckles. He suffered numerous contusions, lacerations, and broken ribs.

After the attack, the suspects reportedly filled two large duffle bags with a laptop, comic books, Pokémon cards, and action figures, along with the store owner's keys and cash.

During a search for the suspects, officers found their clothes and duffle bags filled with the stolen merchandise in nearby woods.

Over a year later, Lower Southampton Township Police received a tip that Simpson and another trucker were behind the comic store robbery.

Simpson was arrested in Michigan three weeks after the robbery for attempting to steal a firearm.

Local detectives contacted police in Michigan to match the description of both suspects to photos provided by the department.

Last month, the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab indicated a DNA match for Simpson in connection to the Comic Collection robbery.

Tucker is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

He has been remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $300,000 bail.

Simpson was also charged with the robbery. He is currently in custody in Michigan pending extradition to Pennsylvania.





