Philadelphia mass shooting: Asir Boone, 4th suspect in SEPTA bus stop shooting, captured in Virginia

Authorities have captured the fourth suspect sought in a mass shooting at a Philadelphia bus stop that injured eight teenage students.

Asir Boone, 17, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at an apartment in Alexandria, Virginia where investigators say he was hiding with a woman who also has ties to Philadelphia. Boone is said to have complied with commands and was arrested without incident.

"I hope this final arrest brings some comfort to the student victims of this senseless crime," Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark said. "No child should have to fear for their safety while receiving an education and I hope these arrests can subside that fear."

Authorities previously arrested 19-year-old Jermahd Carter at his father's home in Northeast Philadelphia where he was seen leaving in handcuffs.

Jamaal Tucker and Anhile Buggs, both 18-year-olds believed to have extensive criminal records, were taken into custody and charged early last week.

Investigators say Tucker, the suspected getaway driver, turned himself in after he learned police visited his home with an arrest warrant. FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports Tucker cooperated with police which led to Buggs' arrest at a West Philadelphia home where they found a modified .40 caliber Glock 22 pistol.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said the gun, equipped with a Glock switch and laser sights, matched the bullet cases found at the crime scene.

Investigators say three shooters got out of a stolen car and fired over two dozen shots at a group of Northeast High School students waiting at a SEPTA bus stop on the 7300 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

Eight students, including seven boys and one girl, between the ages of 15-17 were struck multiple times by gunfire. Seven of the victims are said to be in stable condition, and police say a 16-year-old boy was critically wounded by nine gunshot wounds to the torso.

Philadelphia police officer Christian Rodriguez was later credited for providing emergency medical treatment at the shooting scene that Commissioner Kevin Bethel said "may have saved the lives of many of the young people."