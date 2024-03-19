Skeletal remains found near retention basin in Montgomery County: police

article

A chilling discovery was made Monday morning in Montgomery County when authorities said a human skull was found in a retention basin.

The Towamencin Township Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of Welsh Road and Grist Mill Drive just before noon.

A surveyor who investigators say was working in the area of the water retention basin reported finding what was believed to be a human skull.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

After a search of the area near the skull, authorities located more human skeletal remains and remnants of clothing.

Investigators said there were "no initial indications of trauma or foul play." The coroner's office will work to identify the bones and determine the cause of death.

The Towamencin Police Department has asked anyone with information on the discovery to come forward.