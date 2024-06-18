Mick Jagger explores Philadelphia during epic Rolling Stones tour stop

article

"You can't always get what you want, but if you try sometime you'll find - you get what you need!"

And it seems Mick Jagger needed a little extra time in the "City of Brotherly Love."

Before performing at a fan-packed Lincoln Financial Field last week, "The Rolling Stones" front-man took a little tour around Philadelphia.

From the statue of St. George and the Dragon on MLK Drive, to the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden in Fairmount Park, the rock icon went on quite the journey!

He even went on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Eagles locker, posting a photo with the Super Bowl trophy.

You're welcome back any time, Mick!