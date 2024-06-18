Expand / Collapse search
Mick Jagger explores Philadelphia during epic Rolling Stones tour stop

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  June 18, 2024 1:50pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 26: Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan, and Keith Richards and of The Rolling Stones perform during Stones Tour 24 Hackney Diamonds at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mik

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - "You can't always get what you want, but if you try sometime you'll find - you get what you need!"

And it seems Mick Jagger needed a little extra time in the "City of Brotherly Love."

Before performing at a fan-packed Lincoln Financial Field last week, "The Rolling Stones" front-man took a little tour around Philadelphia.

From the statue of St. George and the Dragon on MLK Drive, to the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden in Fairmount Park, the rock icon went on quite the journey!

He even went on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Eagles locker, posting a photo with the Super Bowl trophy.

You're welcome back any time, Mick!