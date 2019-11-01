Middle school dance team surprises classmates with flash-mob dance to ‘Thriller’

Michigan middle school students surprised their classmates as an early Halloween gift with a flash-mob dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

The dance team at Birney K-8 Middle School in Southfield strutted down the halls on Oct. 24. Their teacher Jennifer Hawkins led the troupe through the walkways and choreographed the routine.

Assistant Principal Tierra Baldwin captured the fun dance on video.

The team is made up of seventh and eighth graders.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.