Miles Teller lookalike competition being held in Philadelphia this weekend

Do you ever get mistaken for Miles Teller? Well, your time to shine is here.

A contest is being held to find a lookalike of the actor and Phillies superfan in Rittenhouse Square at 1 p.m. November 24.

And the winner gets a free cheesesteak from Angelo's!

The competition comes just days after a Jeremey Allen White lookalike contest drew huge crowds and 50 different contestants.

So, why pick Miles Teller for this Philly rendition?

The post offered no explanation, but the Downingtown native has become a staple at Philadelphia sporting events - especially the Phillies.

Who knows, maybe the "Whiplash" and "Top Gun: Maverick" star will make an appearance!