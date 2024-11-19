Miles Teller lookalike competition being held in Philadelphia this weekend
article
PHILADELPHIA - Do you ever get mistaken for Miles Teller? Well, your time to shine is here.
A contest is being held to find a lookalike of the actor and Phillies superfan in Rittenhouse Square at 1 p.m. November 24.
And the winner gets a free cheesesteak from Angelo's!
The competition comes just days after a Jeremey Allen White lookalike contest drew huge crowds and 50 different contestants.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Wild hog wanted for evading police around Pennsylvania township: 'Slippery swine'
- Winter storm may impact Thanksgiving travel plans: What it means for Philadelphia
- This iconic Wildwood roller coaster is getting some upgrades
So, why pick Miles Teller for this Philly rendition?
The post offered no explanation, but the Downingtown native has become a staple at Philadelphia sporting events - especially the Phillies.
Who knows, maybe the "Whiplash" and "Top Gun: Maverick" star will make an appearance!