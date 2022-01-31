Millville Public Schools announce early dismissals due to staffing problems

article

The Millville Public Schools Administration announced that there will be early dismissals for a few of the schools in the district amid staff shortage problems.

Officials say a lack of substitutes has led to an issue in the instruction of students.

The move impacts three schools in the district – Lakeside Middle School,

Memorial High School, and Senior High School.

Beginning Monday those three schools will dismiss early and this will last through February 25.

"Moving to an Early Dismissal Schedule will address our staffing shortages by utilizing our

current employees so that we are delivering consistent instruction from teaching professionals," officials wrote. "Our intention is to keep our secondary students in classrooms with teachers."

