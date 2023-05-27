'Mind blowing': Severely injured Philly firefighter performs at NJ festival after fall from ladder

article

A Philadelphia firefighter and his band got the chance of a lifetime this weekend down the shore.

Randy Ballinger and his bandmates of "Jersey Calling" opened the inaugural two-day Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City, performing both Saturday and Sunday.

"They said all right you guys can go, and we just broke right into song and did what we do," said Ballinger. "Music is our passion so if it’s ten people or 10-thousand we’re going to play."

Organizers said 20-thousand people are attending the festival each day. Geoff Gordon, the Regional President of Live Nation Northeast Corridor was inspired by Ballinger’s story and presented this dream opportunity to perform on the same stage as Blink 182 and Paramore.

"He’s been through a lot. He should get like a prize or something," said daughter Keira Ballinger. "I’m glad he’s still here with us today."

Ballinger was severely injured in February after fighting a rowhome fire in Kingsessing when he fell 25 feet off a roof.

"The most amazing thing is just having Randy here. We were so worried about him when he fell, and the fact we’ve been able to practice, we’ve been able to get on stage just rock out and be here at Adjacent is just mind blowing," said Sean Breslin, lead guitarist of Jersey Calling.

"Beautiful scenery, getting to meet the other bands, seeing their acts and just to be able to share this with Randy, and the rest of the other guys here the salt of the Earth," said Jose Diaz, drummer of Jersey Calling.

Family and friends came from near and far to show their support including fellow firefighter Matt Luzzi from South Carolina.

"I feel like music is a great outlet for first responding and he’s getting to live two dreams at the same time and looking at this big stage, that was really cool to see him up there," said Luzzi. "He put his body and himself on the line and got hurt. He is very lucky to be here to do what he loves which is helping people."

It’s been a long journey for this firefighting hero’s recovery; from the hospital and now back at home. His doctors are hopeful to perform one last final surgery in a few weeks.

"As long as everything goes good again, I get moving on both legs and hopefully get walking and running, and then back to work," said Ballinger. "We hold the word hero in a really high regard. I mean, you have to do something spectacular and I think I was just doing my job."

Tickets are still available for the Adjacent Music Festival if you’d like to show your support for Ballinger and the band Jersey Calling. Their performance is on Sunday at 12 p.m.