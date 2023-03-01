*Cooking time will depend on type of air fryer because heating will vary, so you may need to adjust time and temperatures accordingly.

MINI EGG CUPS (QUICHE) IN AIR FRYER

Ingredients:

2-3 links of hot or mild sausage cooked

1- ½ cups cheese (I chose cheddar)

½ cup green onions cut/diced

1 cup bell pepper diced

5-6 large eggs

3-4 tbsp heavy cream

Chives for garnish

Directions:

1. In a large mixing bowl combine sausage, peppers, green onion, and cheese.

2. In another large bowl whisk together eggs and cream. Add salt and pepper to taste.

3. Divide the sausage mixture among the molds followed by the egg mixture. Be sure not to over fill molds, fill about ½ way.

4. Air fry at 360 F for ~15-18mins.

5. Let cool for 2 mins, place onto serving dish and add chives for garnish.

ANDREA G. IRVINE, MS, RD, LDN

SPORTS DIETITIAN

DREXEL UNIVERSITY