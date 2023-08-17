'Minutes to save his life': NJ basketball team springs to action as player collapses on court

A night of basketball fun could have had a tragic ending if it wasn't for the quick actions of a group of men.

The over-40 men’s league were playing their usual night game at South Brunswick High School earlier this month when the unexpected happened.

Police say two players asked to sit out about 45 minutes into the game.

One of the players, a 48-year-old man named Javier, told a friend he didn't feel well and took a seat on the sidelines.

Moments later, Javier collapsed off the chair, and landed face down onto the court.

Video captured the moment his teammates rushed to his side, one of which is a volunteer firefighter.

Javier suddenly began to turn purple, gasping for air with clenched teeth, according to authorities.

"His team had only minutes to save his life," South Brunswick Police said.

One player ran into the hallway to get the AED, while another started CPR. They shocked Javier with the AED, but he still had no pulse.

"The situation with their friend was dire," police said. "They worked feverishly to try to get Javier’s pulse back."

Police and first aid arrived minutes later to continue life-saving efforts, successfully regaining Javier's pulse.

Javier finally became alert as he was taken placed in an ambulance to be taken to a nearby hospital, police say.