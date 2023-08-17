Sailboat stolen at gunpoint near Penn's Landing by man armed with stolen gun: police

Philadelphia crime moved from the streets to the water Wednesday night when police say a brazen suspect took over a sailboat.

The sailboat was docked at the Pier 5 Marina near Penn's Landing when it was stolen at gunpoint around 6:30 p.m.

A boat club was performing training exercises when police say a 28-year-old man jumped onboard.

He quickly drove off, and rode down the Delaware River for about two miles before being stopped by the Coast Guard south of the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Police say he was armed with a loaded semi-automatic handgun stolen from Philadelphia.

He now faces several charges for stealing the boat, and possessing a stolen gun.

No injuries were reported.