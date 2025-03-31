Missing 2-year-old girl found safe near Northeast Philly park: police

The Brief A family has been reunited with their toddler after she went missing for 12 hours near a Northeast Philadelphia park. Police say the toddler was found safe Monday morning.



A jogger found a 2-year-old girl who went missing in a Northeast Philadelphia playground.

The toddler went missing following a religious celebration.

What we know:

A 2-year-old girl was found safe on Monday morning after going missing at a Northeast Philadelphia park for 12 hours.

On Sunday night, around 7:45 pm, Philadelphia police say a 2-year-old girl went missing Champion Park on the 900 block of Tustin Street.

They released a photo taken of the girl ten minutes before she disappeared, wearing a pink dress with white stars and a light brown jacket.

The girl and her family were celebrating the end of Ramadan and Eid at the time.

"They were on the playsets closer to the park and it appeared the child wandered into the park," said Capt. John Ryan with Northeast Police Detectives. "The family searched. Couldn’t find the child. Then contacted police."

Capt. Ryan says despite their use of drones and dirt bikes, they were not able to locate the girl that evening and returned in the morning. Around 8:20am a woman jogger found the girl after asking officers at the staging area to assist. Officials say she was cold and scared but not physically injured. The girl was also in the same clothing from the day before.

"There’s a lot of off the grid walking paths that aren’t the obvious paths people like to use and she obviously took the right path to find the child," said Capt. Ryan.

The 2-year-old was then reunited with her mother and taken to the hospital to be evaluated.