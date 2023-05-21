Missing 9-month-old baby last seen with father, Philadelphia police say

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 9-month-old baby and his father.

Ahmir Fulmore, Jr., who is nine months old with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the boy, who lives in West Oak Lane, is said to be "in the company" of his father Ahmir Fulmore, Sr.

No further details have been released at this time, but anyone who has any information is asked to contact police.