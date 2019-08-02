Missing mother, 3-week-old baby located in Reading

article

The search is over for a mother and 3-week-old baby who were reported missing on Thursday.

Philadelphia police previously asked for the public's help locating the pair, saying that the infant was in dire need of medical care.

The mother was considered a danger to the health and well-being of the baby, of whom she does not have legal custody.

On Monday, police confirmed the two were located in Reading and that the investigation is ongoing.

No further details have been made available at this time.