Missing New Jersey man, 19, found dead in Pleasantville, authorities say

Authorities in Atlantic County, New Jersey say they have located a body during their search for a young man who was reported last seen on Saturday.

Police tell FOX 29 the body of Irving Mayren-Guzman, 19, was discovered on Tuesday, after days of searching.

Mayren-Guzman was last seen in near Centerfolds, in the area of Delilah Road and Atlantic Avenue in Pleasantville on Saturday night, according to authorities.

Police tell FOX 29 the body had been positively identified by family as Mayren-Guzman.

The cause of death remains under investigation, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

