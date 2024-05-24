Missing New Jersey woman's car found disabled in Pine Barrens

Investigators in New Jersey are searching for a missing woman whose car was later found disabled on a road through the Pine Barrens.

New Jersey State Police say 37-year-old Danielle Lopez was last seen on April 13 at a Wawa on Route 72 in Vincentown.

Lopez is described by police as 5-foot-4, 135 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Investigators say they found Lopez's 2008 Hyundai Accent disabled on Lost Lane in the Penn State Forest section of Woodland Township.

Lopez, according to state police, is known to frequent several spots in New Jersey, including Brendan T. Byrne State Forest, Pemberton and Willingboro townships.

Anyone with information on Danielle Lopez's whereabouts is asked to contact New Jersey State Police.