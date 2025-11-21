Lost pendant found at Moorestown Surgery Center reunited with owner

The Brief A lost Marine Corps pendant was reunited with its owner in Moorestown, New Jersey. The pendant, a family heirloom, was found outside Cooper University Health Care Moorestown Campus. Social media played a crucial role in returning the pendant to Melissa Pooley.



A cherished family heirloom has found its way back to its owner, thanks to the power of social media.

The pendant's journey back home

Earlier this week, the lost Marine Corps pendant was returned to Melissa Pooley from Mullica Hill.

The pendant, which has been in her family for years, was made by her mother after her father passed away.

Pooley was overwhelmed with emotion during the reunion.

Melissa shared that the pendant originally featured her cousin, who was in the Marines.

After his passing, her mother had a separate heart made, but a mistake led to both pictures being included on one pendant.

"She liked this better. And she wore this every day until she passed," said Pooley.

The pendant survived a house fire, making it one of the few pieces of real jewelry left from her grandparents' home.

The role of social media

Nurse Laura Davis found the necklace at Cooper University Health Care Moorestown Campus and took it upon herself to spread the word through Facebook.

Her efforts paid off, leading to the pendant's return to Pooley.

Melissa had given the necklace to her husband before his surgery at Cooper, and it must have fallen out.

Thanks to Davis's initiative, the pendant was reunited with its rightful owner.