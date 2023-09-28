Missing woman, 63, found dead in New Castle County: police

A suspicious death investigation is now underway after police say the body of a missing woman was discovered in New Castle County.

The woman, identified as 63-year-old Cynthia Amalfitano, was found dead near Skyline Drive over the weekend.

No further details of her death have been released by police.

A gold alert previously issued for the Wilmington woman has since been canceled.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.