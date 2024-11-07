Missing woman’s body found buried in shallow grave in Fox Chase: police sources
PHILADELPHIA - The body of a woman who went missing on Halloween was found in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood Thursday night, police sources say.
Police were made aware a woman was last seen on Halloween at 7 p.m. on the 900 block on Sanger Street,
On Thursday, police sources told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that the victim's body was found buried in a shallow grave near Veree Road along Tustin Avenue.
