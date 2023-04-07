Mitchell School closing for the year due to asbestos; Frankford High closing 1 week for inspections

article

Two different school buildings in the School District of Philadelphia are closing, one temporarily and one for the rest of the school year, according to school officials.

A letter was sent Friday afternoon alerting families S. Weir Mitchell Elementary, or simply Mitchell School, in Southwest Philadelphia, is closing for the rest of the 2022-2023 school year, due to the presence of asbestos in the plaster on the walls and above ceiling tiles.

The letter went on to say there is no school on Monday, April 10.

Virtual learning will begin for Mitchell students Tuesday, April 11, extending to Friday, April 14.

After that, school officials hope to alert family members of a new location for Mitchell students to continue their school year. They said a new facility will be open for use either Monday, April 17 or Monday, April 24.

School officials added bussing to and from the new location from Mitchell will be provided and families were to drop off and pick up their students at Mitchell each school day.

Meanwhile, it was announced Frankford High School, in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood, will close the week of April 10 for inspections.

Posted on the school’s Facebook page, officials said there would be no school Monday, April 10 and there would be virtual instruction Tuesday, April 11 through Friday, April 14.

There were no clear details why the announcement was made, other than to say "unforeseen circumstances" on the third floor of the school created a situation requiring an inspection and that was prompting the changes to the school calendar.

Students were instructed to log into Google Meet to be counted as present for virtual instruction.

Frankford officials went on to say meals would be available for those needing them.

The closures come in the midst of several school closures due to asbestos in those buildings, namely Building 21, Simon Gratz High School and Gratz Middle School.