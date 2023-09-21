Mold found in South Jersey schools forces remote learning, building changes: district

Some students could be back in virtual classroom for the next two weeks after a recent discovery at two Burlington County schools sparked health concerns.

The Lumberton Township School District announced Thursday that a total of 26 classrooms have tested positive for mold: 10 in Bobby's Run School and 16 in Lumberton Middle School.

Students and staff from Bobby's Run will relocate to areas not impacted by mold in Lumberton Middle School after a delayed opening Thursday.

However, officials say all Lumberton Middle School students will move to remote learning beginning Thursday, and possibly lasting for several days.

"Plan for the possibility of two weeks of remote learning," the district said in a letter to families.

Officials say they do not have a "definitive remediation date" at this time, but that they intend to bring students and staff back "as soon as it's safe to do so."