Mom speaks out after daughter found shot to death in Millville city park: 'I am just lost'

A woman is heartbroken and speaking out after her 36-year-old daughter was found shot to death by a jogger in Millville's Waltman City Park over the weekend.

"My firstborn. I am mad. I am angry. I just do not know why," said Ree Still. She is a mother drowning in grief. "Awful. I cannot describe the pain. The emotions. I am just lost," she said.

Ree is hurting over the murder of her daughter, 36-year-old Teaoshia Still, who investigators say was shot to death over the weekend.

"She was such a loving girl. I am torn right now. I am broken right now," said Ree.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's office says a person jogging in Waltman City Park just before 5:15 Saturday morning called Millville Police after finding a woman dead and with head injuries.

Investigators say Teaoshia had been shot several times.

"It's just not right. It is not right at all," said Ree.

Teaoshia was known to many as Ya-Ya and had three children.

A 20-year-old daughter who is nearing her junior year in college and two sons, 17 and 10 years old.

"She changed. She changed her life. She was on the right path and that was stolen from us," said Ree.

Ya-Ya, a beautiful young lady who her mom describes as spunky, caring and free-spirited, loved the park where sadly she was left to die.

"She always called, mom I'm at my park. That was her safe haven. She likes the water. She likes to be around water. She said that was her peace," said Ree.

She is confident that her daughter's killer will be brought to justice.

"Just pray for me and my family and her kids and that we get justice for Ya-Ya," cried Ree.

The Millville Police Department and Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the murder.

No arrests have been made.